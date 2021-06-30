July expected to be record-setting with major events in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. – The month of July is expected to be the highest July on record for hotel-motel receipts, with sports and convention business bringing in 18,000 room nights, of which 9,000 are new events.

The conventions and sporting events will take place in Lafayette Parish over the course of one or many days, sometimes many weeks in the month of July, at numerous facilities.

"Our team has been working hard in the last 15 months during the COVID Pandemic with our partners to make gains anywhere we can and bring the tourism industry back to life as soon as possible," said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission (LCVC). "It's encouraging to see so many events planned for the month of July that will hopefully lead to a strong finish for the second half of 2021."

Sporting events such as the Louisiana Little League State Championship, the 4 PONY Baseball and Softball World Series, and the True Talent Football Showcase alone account for 10,000 visitors, according to an LCVC release.

"We expect approximately 38,400 unique visitors from these events alone, on top of normal leisure and corporate travel," Berthelot stated. "In all, these convention and sports attendees in the month of July will generate $6.6 million in new economic benefit and $12.4 million overall."

New Business includes:

2021 True Talent- All American Football Games

Perfect Game World Series

Louisiana Little League State Softball Championships

2021 State Ducks Unlimited Convention

LA Rural Water Association Annual Convention

2021 USSSA Southern Black Softball Assn

Returning Business includes:

2021 NPC National Bodybuilding Championship

2021 PONY Girls Fastpitch World Series

USSSA Softball State Men's/Women’s D/E

Shetland Pony World Series

Pinto Pony World Series

Pinto Plus Pony World Series

