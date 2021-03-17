Jobs become available as work on Amazon facility begins

Job listings have gone up for the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Carencro.

According to the Amazon website, the company is currently offering 10 full time positions at the future location

Lafayette Economic Development Authority says that numerous jobs are available to work on the construction of the facility.

LEDA shared info on their website explaining that each subcontractor for the Amazon Fulfillment Center project in Carencro handles hiring on an individual basis.

They provided a list for company contact information and hiring websites. These jobs are in construction. Those interested can find them here.

The full time positions with Amazon, which range from HR Assistants and Operations Managers can be found on the Amazon website.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 982 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,400 jobs in Acadiana and surrounding regions.

Located on the former Evangeline Downs site in Carencro, the fulfillment center will be near the junction of I-10 and I-49. In the new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items, such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

