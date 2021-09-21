Job Fair to be held October 19 at Lake Charles Civic Center

The American Job Center will hold a Job Fair on Tuesday, October 19 at Lake Charles Civic Center

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says that Job seekers and employers are invited to take part in the fair which will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 pm on October 19, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.

The Civic Center is located at 900 Lakeshore Drive.

The Police Jury says veterans will be given priority and are asked to arrive at 9:00 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 9:30 a.m.

Job seekers must wear business attire in order to attend the event. Face masks are also required.

Participants will need to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume.

According to organizers, some companies will conduct on-site interviews.

Pre-registration is not required to participate in the job fair.

Employer registration will remain open until the maximum capacity of 50 employers is reached. To register as a business, call the American Job Center at 337-721-4010 or email business@lwia51.com. There is no cost for employers to participate, they say.

For more information, contact the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

