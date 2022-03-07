Job Fair planned for Thursday in Broussard

A job fair on Thursday, March 10, in Broussard.

The City of Broussard, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, and the Broussard Economic Development Corporation are hosting the event, set for Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Ballroom of Broussard, 405 Albertson Parkway.

The event will help to partner local businesses with job seekers with a variety of education and experience, organizers said.

Health care, mechanical, hospitality, manufacturing, and more industries will be represented, including part-time and full-time opportunities.

"Broussard is home to a variety of businesses that offer diverse opportunities to professionals of all skill levels. Our goal is to connect local businesses with the skilled workforce they need to continue to thrive in our community," said Broussard Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Romero." The Broussard Community Job Fair will allow job seekers the opportunity to visit with nearly twenty local employers who are ready to fill both part- and full-time positions.”

Registration for the job fair is not required.

For more information about the job fair, please visit bit.ly/3LEHHww.

Businesses wanting to participate in the event, can contact Stacy Romero at stacy@broussardchamber.net.