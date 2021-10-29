Iberia Council on Aging reopens after 19 months

The Iberia Council on Aging has reopened its doors after being closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic.

A grand reopening was held Friday for the senior center in New Iberia, 19 months after closing its doors. Administrators say they normally would have 40-50 seniors that attend on a daily basis, with 30 showing up for the reopening on Friday.

"It was a great turnout and we are pleased to be able to serve our seniors!" they say. "It's been 19 long months and everyone was excited to see one another. The pandemic caused many of our senior citizens to become depressed and lonely."

Iberia Council on Aging

During the celebration, a live band provided music for seniors at the center, and they also celebrated Halloween with fun costumes and refreshments, including hot dogs, tea, chips, and cupcakes. The seniors enjoyed dancing and listening to the music. Administrators also did crafts, played bingo, and enjoyed popcorn and movies with the seniors.

ICOA is hoping for more seniors (60+) to join them; you can call their office to register: 337-367-1556; they're open M-T 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Friday 8 p.m. - 3 p.m.

