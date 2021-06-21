Virtual job fair set for IT companies

A virtual career fair for Louisiana jobs at software and IT companies is set for Wednesday, June 23.

The fair is being hosted by LED FastStart® along with Amazon Web Services Inc. The fair will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and 11 companies are participating.

They're looking to fill IT and cloud computing jobs at a dozen Louisiana locations. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com], where they may view positions available in six Louisiana cities.

The career fair aims to fill more than 30 positions available among the participating companies. After registering and signing in to the virtual career fair on Brazen.com [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com], job seekers will be able to explore the employers’ virtual booths, learn more about the companies and see what opportunities are available. Job seekers then can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives and may also have an opportunity for a video conference.

“Some of today’s leading in-demand jobs are in the IT field, in particular with cloud computing experience,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “Those jobs are in abundance in Louisiana, and LED FastStart is proud to work with AWS to connect interested candidates with available opportunities. Our team is dedicated to ensuring employers can find the right candidates for the job, as well as helping Louisianans land the job for which they are best suited.”

Participating companies include:

LHC Group (Lafayette)

Perficient (Lafayette)

CGI (Lafayette)

Stuller (Lafayette)

SchoolMint (Lafayette)

Click Here Digital (Baton Rouge)

IBM (Baton Rouge and Monroe)

DXC Technology (New Orleans)

GDIT (Bossier City)

Globalstar (Covington)

CDIT (Slidell)

Some of the positions the participating companies hope to fill include AWS Data Engineer, Principal Cloud Application Architect and AWS Spark ETL Developer.

“Working with AWS has provided us with greater insights into the specific recruiting tactics we can employ to connect the right job seekers with the right jobs,” LED FastStart Director of Recruitment Jamie Nakamoto said. “Through virtual platforms, we can facilitate stellar employment connections remotely and successfully. LED FastStart is proud to sustain and grow its efforts to ensure employers can find the best new members for their respective teams.”

LED FastStart works with new and expanding companies in target industries to tailor comprehensive recruitment, training and workforce solutions. LED FastStart’s custom solutions ensure that employees are fully prepared from day one of a project launch. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/FastStart [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].