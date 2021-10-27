Oil and Gas job fair set

Rigzone will be holding a multi-company career fair on November 10 in Lafayette.

The event will be Wednesday, November 10th from 9am to 1pm at the Cajundome Convention Center. Hiring companies will include Halliburton, Noble Drilling, Nabors, Oceaneering and other industry leaders who are looking to fill hundreds of onshore and offshore positions.

“As a website that focuses strictly on energy, we monitor the trends associated with hiring within the industry. The current demand for oil & gas and maritime staff is the highest we’ve seen in years. These employers are looking to fill their positions immediately. We’re excited to be able to connect industry-leading companies with top talent at our Louisiana career fair on November 10th," said Rigzone events manager Jen Schamble.

Entry-level and experienced positions are available at this event. Available positions include roustabouts, floorhands, welders, electricians, mechanics, ships engineers, cooks, crane operators, business development representatives, divers, surveyors, construction superintendents, CDL drivers, and much more, a release states.

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume. Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or can register upon arrival.

For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this event:

https://www.rigzone.com/oil/jobs/postings/1105871_lafayette_oil_gas_job_fair?s=8 [rigzone.com]

For event day details and to register in advance to attend:

https://www.rigzone.com/profile/register?eventid=20®ister=0 [rigzone.com]