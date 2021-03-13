New Iberia McDonalds looking to hire 100 team members, 20 managers

Miller Management is looking to hire 100 new team members and 20 managers over the next couple of weeks at its four New Iberia McDonalds restaurants.

Members of the Iberia Parish community are encouraged to attend a Hiring Day event for on-site interviews with a hiring decision made within 24 hours. The Hiring Day will be held on Tuesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Center St. and Main St. McDonalds locations in New Iberia.

The management company is looking to staff the four New Iberia restaurants to keep pace with the increased demand for Quick Service meals with more people entering the workplace.

McDonalds offers an array of benefits, including Archways to Opportunity, which awards a yearly $2,500 in college tuition assistance, flexible schedules, opportunity for advancement, free shift meals, as well as a national 30% off employee discount.

To apply for a job, visit https://careers.mcdonalds.com/us-restaurants/jobs. Click here for more information on Miller Management McDonald's locations.

