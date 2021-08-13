Job fair to be held in Abbeville next week

This Tuesday, August 17th, St. Theresa's Hall, located at 101 N Leonard in Abbeville, will be the site of over 30 companies and resource providers assembled to meet local jobseekers. The Vermilion Parish Job Fair will take place from 9 am to noon with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Attendees must wear masks and safety measures like social distancing will be observed.

"It's been a challenging year for local employers, but the fair will offer them an opportunity to connect with hopefuls and rebuild their teams," says Vermilion Chamber Director Lynn Guillory.

"Pandemic unemployment benefits have just expired, so this is good time to work with jobseekers who are actively trying to rejoin the workforce or jumpstart their careers," adds Economic Development Director Anne Falgout.

Partners joining the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance for the fair's fifth year include the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and South Louisiana Community College.

There is no fee for jobseekers to attend. They should bring resumes and dress for success. For links to participating employers and other details, visit www.vermilionparishjobfair.com.

Among many others, participating employers include:

Abbeville General Hospital

Acadian Ambulance

Acadiana Broadcasting Group

Arc of Acadiana

City of Abbeville

Iberia Comprehensive CHC

Langlinais Broussard Kohlenberg

Maison du Monde Living Center

Mendoza Ford

Ochsner Lafayette General

Office of Juvenile Justice

PTW Energy Services

US Navy

Vermilion Healthcare Center

Vermilion Parish School Board

Western and Southern Life

Jobseeker Resources: Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Better Business Bureau, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, Louisiana Workforce Commission, South LA Community College

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel