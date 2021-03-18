120 jobs open at New Iberia McDonald's locations

McDonald's locations in New Iberia are looking to fill more than 120 positions over the next few weeks.

A hiring day is set for next Tuesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Center St. and Main St. locations. Jobs are available at four locations in the city, with 100 team member and 20 manager positions available.

One owner/operator says it's not just work experience you'll be able to take away from the job.

"We have a variety of benefits that we offer for employees," explained Haley Miller. "If you're a crew member you can get up to $2,500 a year for tuition assistance, for managers you can get up to $3,000. And we also offer a program called Archway to Opportunities where you can get your high school diploma at no cost to you."

To apply for a job, visit https://careers.mcdonalds.com/us-restaurants/jobs. You should fill out and submit an application first before heading to the hiring event next week, Miller says, but if you're unable to submit one beforehand, the staff at the hiring day can assist you with doing so. Your application also stays on file for the future if you don't get hired during this event.

If you don't live in the New Iberia area, Miller says Vermilion Parish stores, along with St. Martinville, Broussard, and Franklin locations, will be holding hiring events in the next few weeks.

