Grant applications open to help individual Louisiana artists impacted in 2020

Louisiana artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or other natural disasters in 2020 can now apply for assistance.

The Individual Artist Relief Grant was created in partnership between the Louisiana Division of the Arts (LDOA) and 9 Regional Arts Councils throughout the state.

The organizations will award up to $1,500 each to individual artists who meet eligibility criteria.

Applications will be accepted Monday, March 29 until 12 midnight on Friday, April 16, 2021.

For assistance and questions musicians can contact Community Development Director Gwen Richard at gwen@acadianacenterforthearts.org or 337-233-7060 ext. 227.

Eligibility Criteria

The artist/applicant must be an individual artist, defined as one who is dedicated to producing artwork on a regular basis, for at least the past year, as a means of generating income and is able to provide at least two of the following: (a) link to professional website or social media account; (b) uploaded resume, CV, or brief bio; (c) uploaded examples of at least 3 work samples.

The artist/applicant must be able to describe how they have lost income as a working artist due to COVID-19 or other natural disasters that affected our state in 2020.

The artist/applicant must be 18 years of age or older.

The artist/applicant must be a resident of the state of Louisiana.

The artist/applicant must not be a current board member, honorary committee member, major funder, staff member, or immediate family member of such a person of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, who is administering this grant.

The artist/applicant cannot apply on behalf of any organization, collective, company, band, group, and/or ensemble.

Applicants selected to receive funding will need to supply a valid form of identification, proof of residency and a completed W-9 form.

To see more about the grant and how to apply, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.

