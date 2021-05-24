Goodwill Acadiana holds hiring event on Monday

A hiring event was held Monday to fill several retail positions at Goodwill Acadiana.

The event was scheduled for May 24 from 9 am until 12:00 pm at the corporate offices located at 2435 W. Congress Street in Lafayette.

Goodwill says that the event was an effort to assist people in Acadiana with rebounding from economic hardship.

Applications were also being accepted online at goodwillacadiana.org/employment.

"We want to provide a sense of security and relief to those in our community who have been feeling the effects of the challenging job market," said Hope Johnson, Director of Donated Goods Retail. "Working for Goodwill is a double win. Our team feels empowered because they have stable employment, but in return, the work done by Goodwill Acadiana empowers and improves our region.

We are working for the good of our community."

For more information on Goodwill Acadiana visit goodwillacadiana.org or call 337-261-5811.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel