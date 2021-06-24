Golden Corral to hire 50 employees during Thursday and Friday hiring event

Golden Corral is holding a hiring event Thursday and Friday from 10 am - 2 pm in Lafayette.

The restaurant plans to hire about 50 people.

Golden Corral will open its doors to customers for the first time in 15 months on July 19 at 11 am. The first 50 customers in line will get a free meal.

They are located at 3110 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

