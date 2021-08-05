Watch

Cypress Bayou Casino hosting job fair in Patterson

Courtesy Cypress Bayou Casino
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 05, 2021
ST MARY PARISH, La. – Cypress Bayou Casino will host a job fair next week in Patterson.

The career fair will be held Tuesday, August 10 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Patterson Civic Center, 116 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA 70392.

Positions available are food & beverage, IT, housekeeping, marketing, security, and gaming.

Benefits include medical, dental, vision insurance, PTO, free meals while on duty, and gas discount card.

For more information call (337) 924-3289.

