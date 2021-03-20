SBA launches informational site for grant to assist shuttered music, art venues

The Small Business Association (SBA) has launched a website as it prepares to open applications for a grant program to assist live music venues, museums, and others that were forced to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are expected to open for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The website offers answers to frequently asked questions, video tutorials, and further details on the SVOG program. The website also allows small businesses to sign up to be informed when applications for the grant are open.

Currently there is more than $16 billion available in federal funding for small businesses, nonprofits, and venues, most recently through the American Rescue Plan, which appropriated an additional $1.25 billion for the program.

Businesses eligible include motion picture theater operators, talent representatives, live performing arts organization operators, and more.

The SBA will host an informational webinar for those interested in applying for a grant on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Central.

For more information on the grant program, click here and here.

