Watch

Rebound

Actions

Assistance available for Acadia, Vermilion parish residents

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Helping Hands
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 12:18:31-04

The ASSIST Agency has received a grant to help Acadia and Vermilion Parish residents who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are provided by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) CARES Act funds. Help is available for rent or mortgage, utilities, and other necessities.

The COVID-19 virus must have directly affected at least one member of the household that is applying. Written proof that the virus was the cause of the situation is required. Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and live in Acadia or Vermilion Parish. Applicants who received assistance within the last 12 months are not eligible.

If you believe you may qualify, please call the ASSIST Agency for an appointment: Acadia Office 337-788-7551 x 138; Vermilion Office 337-898-9554.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.