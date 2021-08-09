Corey Ledet returns to lead Zydeco Capital Jam this weekend

Grammy nominee Corey Ledet will return to lead the Zydeco Capital Jam this weekend in St. Landry Parish.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 14, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, I-49 exit 23 in Opelousas.

Ledet, born and raised in Houston and also known as "The Accordion Dragon," kicked off the jam when it debuted in January 2019.

Ledet is a master accordionist who earned a Best Regional Roots Album Grammy nomination in 2013 for his CD, "Nothin' But the Best." He has enjoyed worldwide publicity for his 14th album, "Corey Ledet Zydeco," which was released earlier this year. In the CD, Ledet explores his family roots in zydeco, jazz and kouri vini, the Creole language his ancestors spoke in Parks, La. and surrounding area.

He has served as a teacher in UL Lafayette's Traditional Music Program.

"Corey has studied Amédé Ardoin, Clifton Chenier and all the zydeco pioneers," said Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. "He honors them with his immense talent and ability, every time he picks up the accordion.

"His music is even richer now that it includes the language of his ancestors and their legacy in jazz in the New Iberia area. He's always eager to share and teach others. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the perfect place for him to do that."

The jam is held the second Saturday of each month. It's open to music fans and players of all levels. For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission website at cajuntravel.com.

