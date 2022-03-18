Community Resource and Job Fair to be held in Lafayette

A Community Resource and Job Fair will be held on March 31 in Lafayette.
Doors will be open at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora Street from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.
The job fair will bring together non-profit organizations, educational and training providers, as well as employers looking to hire and interview candidates on-site, according to Acadiana Workforce Solutions.
Job seekers who attend are asked to bring a driver's license or state ID, social security card, birth certificate, updated resume and dress professionally.
To pre-register, go to acadianaworkforce.eventbrite.com.
Some of the guests (and the services they provide) will include:
- Goodwill Industries of Acadiana - Crisis Assistance, Job Connection, Work Readiness Training, Community Service, HiSet, Supported Employment, Computer Literacy Classes
- CCAP/LPSS-Early Childhood - Child Care Assistance Program
- Arc of Acadiana - Full-time and Part-time in-home caregiving services
- Ticket to Work/ Lafayette Consolidated Government - Ticket to Work offers free, individualized employment services and supports for current Social Security Disability Beneficiaries between the ages of 18-62.
- Shreveport Job Corps - Offering skills needed to succeed in today's workforce at zero cost to you and your family.
- NAMI Acadiana - We provide Support, Education & Advocacy for individuals affected by mental illness and their family members through educational classes, educational literature, support groups and public events
- Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana - Native American Education, Workforce, & Human Services Programs
- United Way of Acadiana - Essential Services
- Acadiana Veteran Alliance - AVA’s mission is to unite Louisiana veterans, veteran-owned businesses, and all companies by supporting veterans in job creation and work placement, and assisting veterans in mental health solutions.
- Safehouse - Safehouse offers low-cost transitional housing for men and women in recovery from substance use. We provide a safe place for members to process their experiences, walk with them on the path to restoring healthy relationships, and we provide them with the tools needed to become productive citizens.
- Institute for Indian Development - Educational, cultural development, charitable literacy, and scientific research purposes for Native Americans living in Louisiana.
- Southwest La Area Health Education Center - Navigating information on the Healthcare Marketplace
- Focus Clubhouse - We offer a free place for adults 18+ to come to our Stigma Free clubhouse and do the meaningful work of the clubhouse on a voluntary basis. Also this is a place where those living with mental illness can come and get positive social engagement with others as well. We offer assistance with housing, employment and a safe place to come.
