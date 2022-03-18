Community Resource and Job Fair to be held in Lafayette

A Community Resource and Job Fair will be held on March 31 in Lafayette.

Doors will be open at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora Street from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The job fair will bring together non-profit organizations, educational and training providers, as well as employers looking to hire and interview candidates on-site, according to Acadiana Workforce Solutions.

Job seekers who attend are asked to bring a driver's license or state ID, social security card, birth certificate, updated resume and dress professionally.

To pre-register, go to acadianaworkforce.eventbrite.com.

Some of the guests (and the services they provide) will include:

Goodwill Industries of Acadiana - Crisis Assistance, Job Connection, Work Readiness Training, Community Service, HiSet, Supported Employment, Computer Literacy Classes

CCAP/LPSS-Early Childhood - Child Care Assistance Program

Arc of Acadiana - Full-time and Part-time in-home caregiving services

Ticket to Work/ Lafayette Consolidated Government - Ticket to Work offers free, individualized employment services and supports for current Social Security Disability Beneficiaries between the ages of 18-62.

Shreveport Job Corps - Offering skills needed to succeed in today's workforce at zero cost to you and your family.

NAMI Acadiana - We provide Support, Education & Advocacy for individuals affected by mental illness and their family members through educational classes, educational literature, support groups and public events

Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana - Native American Education, Workforce, & Human Services Programs

United Way of Acadiana - Essential Services

Acadiana Veteran Alliance - AVA’s mission is to unite Louisiana veterans, veteran-owned businesses, and all companies by supporting veterans in job creation and work placement, and assisting veterans in mental health solutions.

Safehouse - Safehouse offers low-cost transitional housing for men and women in recovery from substance use. We provide a safe place for members to process their experiences, walk with them on the path to restoring healthy relationships, and we provide them with the tools needed to become productive citizens.

Institute for Indian Development - Educational, cultural development, charitable literacy, and scientific research purposes for Native Americans living in Louisiana.

Southwest La Area Health Education Center - Navigating information on the Healthcare Marketplace

Focus Clubhouse - We offer a free place for adults 18+ to come to our Stigma Free clubhouse and do the meaningful work of the clubhouse on a voluntary basis. Also this is a place where those living with mental illness can come and get positive social engagement with others as well. We offer assistance with housing, employment and a safe place to come.

