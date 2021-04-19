Booth space available for 2021 LEDA job fair

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority says that booth space is currently available for the 2021 LEDA Job Fair.

The LEDA Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

In its twenty-sixth year, LEDA says the job fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana with nearly 1,200 job seekers attending in 2019.

“The LEDA Job Fair continues to have a tremendous impact on the community assisting both businesses seeking skilled employees and job seekers,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Manager of Workforce Development. “The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for Louisiana employers from all industry sectors to meet and evaluate hundreds of prospective employees in a single day.”

LEDA says it has worked closely with the Cajundome Convention Center to modify the layout of the event to align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles.

Personal protective equipment will also be made available to recruiters and job seekers.

For more information about available booth space contact Ryan LaGrange at (337) 593-1400 or ryanl@lafayette.org .

For general information and the latest LEDA Job Fair updates, visit LEDA’s website, www.lafayette.org/ledajobfair .

