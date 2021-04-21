Acadiana McDonald's restaurants helping students rebound

McDonald's is helping students rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, including those here in Acadiana.

MacLaff, Inc., the locally owned operator of several restaurants in the area, is sponsoring an essay competition for 2021 graduating seniors who plan on furthering their education this fall.

The contest is called Building Futures and to enter, all students have to do is write an essay detailing how COVID-19 affected them.

There will be several winners, as MacLaff, Inc. will recognize and hire three students for each of their 19 Acadiana area stores at rates of $15, $14, and $13/hour for time worked in June, July, and August (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners). Students should also include in their essay an explanation of how $15/hour would help them out.

Essays should be sent to buildingfutures@maclaff.com.

The contest is only available at MacLaff, Inc. owned restaurants, so double check to see if the store you're interested in is a MacLaff, Inc. restaurant.

Another opportunity for students is the McDonald's Archways to Opportunity program, a tuition assistance program for employees averaging 15 hours/week, who have worked more than 90 days, and who are in good standing. Students have the chance to get $2,500 to $3,000 per year for tuition assistance. In the past year, MacLaff, Inc. has awarded more than $225,000 to their employees who are furthering their education.

For more information on rebound opportunities available through McDonald's, visit mcdonalds.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

