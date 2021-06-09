AcA getting back to normal, previews upcoming art exhibition

The Acadiana Center for the Arts is starting to see things get back to normal.

On Tuesday AcA hosted a preview of an upcoming exhibition of Louisiana-based artist Stephanie Patton. Those in attendance on Tuesday were able to meet Patton and get a look at some of the work that will be on display.

Titled "Stephanie Patton: Comfort Zone 1993 – 2021, the exhibition is a mid-career survey that will look back on Patton's artwork from 1993 to 2021, which represents a wide variety of disciplines and media.

Organizers say the joy of opening up an exhibit for people to enjoy in person was dearly missed.

"What we miss out on the most when we don't have crowds is celebrating the artist and their hard work, all the years that they've sort of toiled away in the studio, and so I'm glad we get to get back to that and have crowds that can come enjoy artwork and then celebrate the artist,"Jaik Faulk, Visual Arts Director for AcA said.

Patton's exhibition will be on display in AcA's main gallery June 12 through September 11, 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel