40-year-old business encouraging other local business owners to apply for grants

One local dance studio is able to remain open after months of struggling to stay afloat.

“So, like everybody else that was a brick and mortar business where people came in for services, we were trying to figure how to do we keep this 39-year-old business that we worked to build," said CEO Hamilton Academy of the Arts, Grace Hamilton-Mayfield.

After enrollment dropped to nearly 50 at the Hamilton Academy of the Arts, CEO and founder Grace Hamilton began applying for numerous grants.

“I looked for things like minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, the type of programs to help sustain themselves.”

After a few months of submitting applications, Grace was able to land a grant through the US Black Chamber of Commerce, which allowed them to provide scholarships to students.

Her grant application not only helped her students but qualified her for a partnership with Ureeka, a single platform that dedicates itself to bring small businesses to the next level. This is a mentorship program that over a dozen other small minority-owned businesses are now a part of.

“We work in collaboration with a Ureeka Coach who is helping us scale and expand our business and I’m learning all kinds of new stuff that I had not known before.”

As Grace is able to gain more hope for her local business she says she encourages other owners to keep sending out those applications.

“There are a lot of options out there, so just apply for everything because some of the things I applied for I got and others I didn’t. So, I think I would advise anyone to keep trying and don’t give up.”

