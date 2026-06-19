Pulte takes over as acting DNI as bipartisan lawmakers question his qualifications

Bill Pulte assumes the role of acting Director of National Intelligence on Friday, replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who departed the position the same day. The transition comes as the nomination of Jay Clayton as a permanent DNI replacement remains on indefinite pause.

President Donald Trump unilaterally canceled Clayton's confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. No new hearing date has been scheduled.

RELATED STORY | Criticism mounts as Trump says Pulte won’t stay in top intelligence job for long

The move drew bipartisan frustration on Capitol Hill. A coalition of Democratic and Republican lawmakers has raised concerns that Pulte lacks the qualifications legally required for the position. Federal statute mandates that anyone serving as Director of National Intelligence must have significant national security experience.

Pulte currently serves as a federal housing official overseeing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Housing Finance Administration. Democrats have accused him of using that position to target political opponents of President Trump.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Republicans need to act.

"My Republican colleagues just need to stand up and speak out," he said.

"There's broad bipartisan agreement that Bill Pulte is unqualified for a day," fellow Democratic Sen. Chris Coons added.

Despite that criticism, Pulte took over the Directorate of National Intelligence on Friday. The office was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and oversees America's 18 intelligence agencies.

Pulte has publicly stated his interest in reducing the size of the intelligence community. Some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe that is precisely why President Trump appointed him to the role, arguing the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is an antiquated institution and that communication between the nation's 18 intelligence agencies has improved enough that the office may no longer be needed in its current form.

RELATED STORY | Limited experience, policy disagreements mark Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI tenure

Gabbard, who leaves the DNI role Friday, had already taken steps to reduce the size and scope of the agency during her tenure.

Because Pulte is serving in an acting capacity and has not been Senate confirmed, the legal limits of his authority are not entirely clear. Lawsuits challenging any significant downsizing of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are considered possible, particularly given the volume of litigation already surrounding the Trump administration's broader efforts to reduce the size of the federal government and issue reduction-in-force orders.