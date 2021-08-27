Preparing your home for Tropical Storm Ida

Hurricanes always have potential to cause severe damages to your home.

Here are some precautions you need to take to secure your home.

Securing your home before a hurricane approaches could potentially save your home of damages.

Local hardware stores are preparing for the next tropical storm, Ida.

We spoke with department manager of Stine's, Terry Comeaux. She says their hardware store seen an increase in demand for hurricane supplies.

“We have seen a very big increase of customers coming in. Especially today, it has been non stop since I got here at nine. I don't see it stopping until the moment we close, proceeding the next few days.”, Comeaux said.

She says having the items you need, could make it easier to get through the storm and provide you with a better recovery.

“You can get almost anything here to secure your home as far as batteries, generators, gas cans, wood, tarps, flashlights, water. I mean we have a bit of everything across the board. To accommodate anybody that may be tying down repairing anything of that sort.”

She advises everyone to stay inside during the storm, and get what you need beforehand.

“Make sure you're staying at home, don't leave unnecessarily if you don't have to. Make sure you have your supplies. Come to the store ahead of time. As well as Anything to keep you safe while the storm is approaching or on ground.``

Sand Bags in Lafayette Parish

Be Safe Acadiana!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel