Trump's SAVE America Act faces steep odds in Congress as Republicans push election reform bill

Congressional Republicans are launching a new effort this week to pass the SAVE America Act, a comprehensive election reform bill that critics say could disenfranchise millions of Americans ahead of the midterm elections.

The bill would require Americans to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote and voter ID in all elections.

RELATED STORY | What's in the voting bill that Republicans are pushing to the Senate floor

Despite President Donald Trump calling the legislation his top legislative priority, the bill does not appear to have the support needed to pass. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will oppose the measure at every turn.

"Mr. President, the SAVE Act ain't passing. It ain't passing in the Senate. It ain't passing with Democrats, and it ain't passing in the courts."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump cancels housing affordability bill signing, urges Congress to pass election measure

Republicans on Capitol Hill have extremely limited time to advance the bill. Lawmakers are only in session in both chambers of Congress for the next week before leaving for their annual August recess.

When they return in September, passing government funding bills to prevent a government shutdown will likely be the top priority. That timeline leaves little room to get the SAVE America Act across the finish line before the midterm elections.