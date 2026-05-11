Trump nominates Cameron Hamilton, ousted former acting head of FEMA, to lead the agency again

President Donald Trump has nominated Cameron Hamilton to once again lead the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security.

Hamilton, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, has already headed the agency in a temporary capacity. He served as the acting head of FEMA at the beginning of President Trump's second term in 2025, but left after he gave Congressional testimony in May of 2025 in which he said he believed the agency should not be eliminated.

“As the senior advisor to the President on disasters and emergency management, and to the Secretary of Homeland Security, I do not believe it is in the best interest to the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Hamilton told the committee at the time. “Having said that, I am not in a position to make decisions and impact outcomes on whether or not a determination such as consequential as that should be made. That is a conversation that should be had between the President of the United States and this governing body.”

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That testimony appeared to contradict President Trump's plans for the agency.

"My understanding is that this individual testified saying something that was contrary to what the president believes and the goals of this administration in regards to FEMA policy," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, shortly after Hamilton left the position. "And so, of course, we want to make sure that people in every position are advancing the administration’s goals."

Hamilton's nomination is now subject to Senate confirmation. If approved, he would become the first full-time leader of FEMA since President Trump's second term began.