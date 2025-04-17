Trump, Italy's Meloni discuss trade deals at White House amid tariff uncertainty

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House on Thursday, highlighting his ongoing stance on tariffs amidst a desire to foster stronger trade relations.

Meloni, who is the first European leader to meet with Trump since his administration unveiled a reciprocal trade agenda, is perceived as a vital conduit to the European Union. During their discussions, she expressed her ambition to "make the West great again," echoing Trump’s signature slogan while emphasizing Italy’s need for increased liquefied natural gas imports.

Although Meloni previously voiced opposition to Trump’s tariffs, she reiterated her goal of fostering dialogue and collaboration during their meeting. She extended an invitation for Trump to visit Italy and offered to facilitate a meeting with European officials to bolster their discussions further.

In a notable development, Trump announced plans for a trade deal with the European Union, stating, “Oh, there will be a trade deal... very much.” Meloni supported this vision, asserting confidence in reaching an agreement, saying, “I’m sure we can make a deal and I’m here to help on that.”

During a cabinet meeting earlier, Trump indicated his expectation for Italy and the EU to emerge as loyal trade partners. He has been vocal about navigating tariffs and non-tariff barriers as part of his administration’s trade strategies.

Both leaders' remarks reflect a keen awareness of the geopolitical and economic landscape, particularly in light of past tensions with the EU over trade issues and tariffs, which Trump has often criticized.

Recently, Meloni was in contact with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, hinting at collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Europe. As a sign of a potential thaw in relations, the EU has paused countermeasures in response to Trump’s enacted 90-day halt on reciprocal tariffs.

However, as Trump seeks to solidify trade deals with various nations, including Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has raised alarms about potential economic impacts, warning of rising prices and slower growth due to the existing tariffs.

Addressing these concerns directly, Trump expressed frustration with Powell, stating, “If I want him out, he’ll be out,” signaling tension regarding the Federal Reserve’s independent operations.

As eyes turn toward the implications of this meeting, both Trump and Meloni's willingness to negotiate suggests a determined effort to enhance transatlantic trade partnerships.

