Trump to become first sitting president on US currency with new $1 coin

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unveiled a $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump, which will make him the first sitting U.S. president depicted on American currency.

Bessent said the new coin commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the U.S. Mint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all,” Bessent wrote Wednesday on X.

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The Trump administration has teased the possibility of a Trump $1 coin since last year. In October, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach shared designs for a potential coin tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Congress previously authorized the U.S. Mint to issue new $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial.” From 2007 to 2016, the Mint released four coins annually honoring deceased presidents. In 2020, it issued a coin honoring former President George H.W. Bush after his death.

In recent years, the Mint has also released $1 coins recognizing innovations from all 50 states and honoring Native American leaders. However, because of a surplus of $1 coins, production since 2011 has been limited largely to collector demand, and the coins are rarely seen in general circulation.

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It remains unclear whether the new Trump coin will be intended for widespread circulation or primarily for collectors.