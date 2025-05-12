Trump plans to target high drug prices with new executive order

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday aimed at reducing the cost of certain medications.

"DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%," the president said in a post on Truth Social.

President Trump said the executive order would allow people in the United States to pay the same price as those in countries where the cost is significantly lower.

"Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before," President Trump said on Truth Social.

The latest executive order is likely to face challenges from the pharmaceutical industry. President Trump signed a similar executive order during his first term, but it was blocked by a court order.

