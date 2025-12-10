Trump discusses Ukraine-Russia peace talks with key European leaders

President Donald Trump appeared to speak with European counterparts on Wednesday about the U.S.-led peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer today, according to Downing Street, which also noted that the British leader spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“The leaders discussed the latest on the ongoing US-led peace talks, welcoming their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and to see an end to the killing. Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days. They agreed that this was a critical moment – for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region,” a readout from the prime minister’s office stated.

RELATED STORY | Zelenskyy stands firm against U.S. push to give Russia territory

The conversations came on the heels of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. In recent weeks, the U.S. has been working to refine a peace proposal in talks with both Ukraine and Russia after the initial plan was criticized as favoring Moscow.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainians expect to soon present to the U.S. a 20-point document they are finalizing “that could define the parameters for ending the war.”

“We have also updated our reflections on the 20 points of the framework document for ending the war. It is overall security that will determine economic security and underpin safe business environment,” Zelenskyy later stated on X.

He added in an address on Wednesday, "This fundamental document, we are developing two additional ones – at least two. And the first is on security – regarding security guarantees for Ukraine with the United States, and the second is on the economy – covering reconstruction and joint investments."

Earlier in the week, Zelenskyy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat that Ukraine does not want to cede any territory, according to the Associated Press. “We, clearly, don’t want to give up anything. That’s what we are fighting for,” he said.

RELATED STORY | Trump says he won’t meet Zelenskyy or Putin until peace deal is nearly done

But Trump told Politico in an interview Monday that he believed Russia is in a stronger negotiating position and “has the upper hand.”

Trump also said it wasn’t correct that he may walk away from Ukraine, but added, “It’s not exactly wrong. We have to, you know, they have to play ball.”

“Well, I just want to see people stop from being killed,” the president said the same day when pressed by Scripps News if his administration would stay engaged in conversations.

Conversations on Ukraine appeared to continue on Wednesday. Zelenskyy said he met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner and Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, on reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine.

“We discussed key elements for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction. There are many ideas that, with the right approach, could succeed in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated.