President Trump orders flags at half-staff in memory of Pope Francis

President Donald Trump ordered flags across the United States to be flown at half-staff "as a mark of respect for the memory" of Pope Francis following his death on Monday.

"He was a good man. Worked hard. He loved the world," said President Trump during his comments before the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 early Monday morning in Rome.

RELATED STORY | Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

"Francis returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The pope was recently released from the hospital after complications from pneumonia in both lungs.

Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis in Italy a day before his death. In a statement shared online, Vance said he was "obviously very ill" during their visit.

RELATED STORY | 'May God rest his soul': Tributes pour in following the death of Pope Francis, the 1st Latin American pontiff