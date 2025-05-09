President Trump fires 3 Democratic-appointed Consumer Product Safety commissioners

President Donald Trump fired three members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, all of whom were nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate.

The dismissed commissioners include Richard Trumka Jr., Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Mary Boyle.

"I am fighting the dismissal in court," Trumka said.

CPSC is an independent federal regulatory agency formed to protect the public against unreasonable risks of injury or death from consumer products.

Both Hoehn-Saric and Boyle issued statements accusing the administration of threatening and attacking federal agencies.

The president's decision comes as his administration faces legal scrutiny over its efforts to permanently fire board members at other independent agencies.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization, put out a statement condemning the action.

“This is an appalling and lawless attack on the independence of our country’s product safety watchdog. Anyone who cares about keeping their family safe should oppose this move and demand that it be reversed," said William Wallace, director of safety advocacy for Consumer Reports. "This isn’t really about the individual leaders, as commendable as they are. It’s about whether Congress can maintain a federal agency that takes strong action to protect the public, based on scientific evidence and insulated from political whims."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.