President Donald Trump admits he's not allowed to run for a third term

President Donald Trump appears to be downplaying speculation that he might seek a third term.

The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms, and there is no recognized constitutional path for a third. Still, Trump and some of his allies have continued to hint at the idea.

One of his top advisers, Steve Bannon, recently said President Trump “would get a third term.”

When asked earlier this week about the possibility, President Trump refused to rule it out. But pressed again aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, he appeared to put much of the speculation to rest.

“It’s pretty clear I’m not allowed to run,” he said. “It’s too bad.”

The issue has lingered throughout President Trump’s second term. While he has previously said it’s “not something I’m looking to do,” he has sold "Trump 2028" merchandise in his online store. Some Republicans have dismissed the notion as the president “trolling” his critics, while Democrats warn that any attempt to seek a third term would trigger a constitutional crisis.