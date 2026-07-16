Karoline Leavitt returns to White House briefing room after maternity leave

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt returned to the White House briefing room Thursday for the first time since April, providing updates on the Trump administration’s priorities.

Leavitt last briefed reporters April 26, three days before officially beginning maternity leave. Her return came hours before President Donald Trump was set to deliver a prime-time address focused on election security.

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Leavitt gave birth to a daughter May 1. She also has a 2-year-old son.

Leavitt addressed her return Thursday.

“It is really good to be back with all of you,” Leavitt told reporters after being asked about balancing life as a mother and press secretary. “I don't think there is a secret. You just have to show up every day and keep going, and it really does take a village.

“I’ll take the opportunity to shout out my husband, who's home with our babies right now. I look forward to returning home later to be with them. But it's challenging. For me, I view this as more than a job. I view this as public service on behalf of a president who I firmly believe in, and everything this administration is doing is really creating a better country for my children and their future. I'm very grateful for that.”

During her absence, senior members of the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, filled in and took questions from reporters.

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