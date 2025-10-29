Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

Appeals court vacates ruling that would have allowed Trump's deployment of National Guard in Oregon

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said late Tuesday it will rehear arguments in the case with a broader court of 11 judges.
Trump
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House before signing an executive order regarding childhood cancer and the use of AI, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington.
Trump
Posted

A federal appeals court has vacated a decision by a three-judge panel last week that could have allowed Trump to deploy troops in Portland, Oregon.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said late Tuesday it will rehear arguments in the case with a broader court of 11 judges.

The case involves efforts by the city and the state to prevent the administration from deploying hundreds of National Guard troops. Trump says the troops are needed protect federal property, including an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been the site of protests.

City officials say the troops are not needed, and that federal agents themselves have inflamed tensions by arbitrarily firing tear gas and projectiles — including at city police.

EARLIER IN THIS CASE | Trump can deploy National Guard in Portland, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court initially ruled October 20 that the Trump administration could deploy the National Guard in Portland. The decision cleared the way for troops to help protect federal property amid ongoing demonstrations at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

In its decision, the Ninth Circuit said the president is likely acting within his powers under 10 U.S.C. § 12406(3), which allows the federalization of the National Guard when the president is “unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.