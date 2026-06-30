Supreme Court set to hand down final rulings of this term

The Supreme Court is set to hand down the final rulings of its term Tuesday, with four major cases on the docket — including a challenge to President Trump's executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship.

The court begins releasing opinions at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Birthright citizenship

The biggest case of the day centers on an executive order from President Trump that seeks to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants or people in the country on a temporary visa.

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to anyone born in the U.S., with a few small exceptions. The impact of the court's decision will depend on exactly how the justices word their opinion.

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Transgender youth in sports

Two of the remaining cases focus on transgender youth participation in sports.

One stems from Idaho, where a transgender woman at Boise State University wanted to compete in NCAA women's sports. The state bans transgender women and girls from participating in sports at all levels, from elementary school through college.

The other case comes from West Virginia, where a 15-year-old who identifies as female wanted to participate in middle school sports. West Virginia bans transgender women and girls from sports at public secondary schools and colleges.

Appeals courts in both cases ruled in favor of the transgender athletes. The impact of those decisions could extend well beyond Idaho and West Virginia — 25 other states have similar bans prohibiting transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

Campaign finance

The fourth case deals with campaign finance laws and how much political parties and candidates can spend when coordinating with each other.

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