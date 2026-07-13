South Carolina governor appoints Lindsey Graham's sister to serve out his term

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would appoint Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham's sister, to serve out the remainder of his term in the Senate.

The appointment comes after Graham, the Republican Senator from the state, died over the weekend from heart complications.

Nordone will serve the rest of Graham's term, which is set to expire in January.

A Republican primary election will go on in August to replace Graham on the state ballot for the midterms. The winner of the midterm election in November will serve a full six-year term in the Senate.

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Graham's office told reporters Sunday that a preliminary report from the medical examiner found he likely died from an aortic dissection — a tear in the wall of the main artery connected to his heart. Graham was 71.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

