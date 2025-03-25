US-Russia talks yield no clear outcome on Ukraine ceasefire

There has been no definitive word on the results of Monday's talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding a proposed partial ceasefire in Ukraine.

The meeting, held in Saudi Arabia, took place a day after separate discussions between the U.S. and the Ukrainian team. Both countries agreed in principle last Wednesday to a limited ceasefire.

A major sticking point is said to be which targets would be off-limits to strikes, while the White House stated that "energy and infrastructure" would be covered. Conflicting reports have emerged about whether the details of the talks will be published.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to engage in a ceasefire but has expressed doubts about whether Russia would uphold the terms of one. That pessimism was evidenced after Zelenskyy said Russia attacked numerous targets, including a hospital, in Ukraine with drones last week.

"What we need is movement toward real peace—toward guaranteed security. And this is something we all need—in Ukraine, in Europe, in America, and across the world—everyone who wants stability in international relations," Zelenskyy said on Monday. "Russia remains the only actor dragging this war out, jeering at both our people and the global community. To push Russia toward peace, we need strong moves and strong actions." The White House has expressed optimism that a potential deal would lead to long-term peace in the region.