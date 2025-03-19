New Russian drone attacks target Ukrainian hospital amid ceasefire talks

New Russian drone attacks overnight in parts of Ukraine targeted a Ukrainian hospital and other civilian areas.

This was just hours after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a ceasefire plan in Ukraine.

"My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one," Trump said on Truth Social. "We agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine."

During their nearly two-hour conversation, the two leaders agreed to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Russian state media reported that Putin agreed to order his military not to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian state media also reported that Putin would hand over 23 wounded Ukrainian troops "as a gesture of goodwill." The White House described it as the first step in a "movement to peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the latest strike overnight as proof that Russian support for a ceasefire is "not real."

"It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace," Zelenskyy said.

"Sanctions against Russia. Assistance to Ukraine. Strengthening allies in the free world and working toward security guarantees. And only a real cessation of strikes on civilian infrastructure by Russia, as proof of its willingness to end this war, can bring peace closer," he added.

Zelenskyy has said he would accept an unconditional ceasefire.

Zelenskyy is expected to speak with President Trump later today.

