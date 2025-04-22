White House stands firm behind Secretary Hegseth amid classified text controversy

The White House is continuing to support Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite new allegations that he texted classified information on a Signal chat that included his wife.

The administration remains confident in Hegseth following the revelation of a second Signal chat where he allegedly shared sensitive information regarding military strikes in Yemen against Houthi targets.

Concerns about Hegseth's fitness for duty have been voiced not only within the defense community but also by former Pentagon officials. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has publicly stated that he believes Hegseth should resign. This marks a shift in the discourse, as until now, only Democrats had called for Hegseth to step down.

Bacon, a former fighter pilot, expressed a significant influence on military issues within Congress. President Donald Trump, however, expressed his full support for Hegseth, stating, "Pete's doing a great job. Everybody's happy with him. We have the highest recruitment numbers I think they've had in 28 years."

He dismissed the controversy as "fake news," attributing it to disgruntled former employees.

Amid this, Hegseth has been active in defending himself. He participated in a heated interview on Fox News, where he reiterated his commitment to his role as Secretary of Defense. Despite the internal strife, President Trump maintains his public backing.

While he secured confirmation after a contentious Senate vote—without support from any Democrats and several Republicans opposing him—no senators who backed his confirmation have yet withdrawn their support.

In light of previous allegations, the Inspector General at the Department of Defense is investigating the situation, adding another layer to the ongoing scrutiny facing Hegseth.

Last month, The Atlantic revealed that its editor Jeffrey Goldberg was included in a Signal message exchange that included attack plans.

