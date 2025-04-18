USDA urges states to reinforce work requirements for SNAP recipients

While possible changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being considered, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins reiterated to state agencies that individuals receiving government benefits to offset food costs need to work if they are able.

Most individuals and families are already subject to some form of work requirements to be eligible for SNAP. Rollins said the memorandum requires states to “make clear” that people who can work, do.

Adults ages 18-54 are required to be employed or participate in a work program unless they are disabled, pregnant, have some one under age 18 in their household, experiencing homelessness or a veteran.

RELATED STORY | Kennedy Jr. advocates for a ban on soda purchases with food stamps

“Since my confirmation, I have reiterated the states are our partners, and this includes ensuring our nutrition programs are tied to putting Americans back to work,” said Rollins. “It is important to remind states that Congress conditioned the receipt of benefits by able-bodied adults without dependents on satisfying work requirements. Many states have abused the system by requesting work requirement waivers. Today marks the start of a new era for SNAP—prioritizing work, career and technical education, and volunteering rather than idleness, excess spending, and misapplication of the law.”

As of 2023, 42.1 million people, or 12.6% of U.S. residents, were receiving monthly SNAP benefits.

According to Pew, 61.6% of adult SNAP recipients in 2021 said they had not been employed at all that year.

Governors in several states are pushing for changes to SNAP benefits that would disqualify soda and other junk foods from coverage. The proposed changes align with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

RELATED STORY | FDA vaccine chief Marks resigns, blasts RFK Jr. over vaccine misinformation