Rubio arrives in Canada for G7 summit amid tariff tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio faces a challenging meeting with G7 allies this week.

Following President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, Rubio arrived in Canada to meet with diplomats from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, where complaints about U.S. policies are expected.

Discussion over the United States' role in providing aid for Ukraine is also expected to come up.

The G7 is being held in Canada as a rift between the U.S. and its northern neighbors has grown. Rubio will meet with his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly, who has been outspoken against U.S. tariff policies in recent weeks.

"The U.S. administration’s unjustified tariffs on aluminum and steel will harm industries, workers, and families on both sides of the border," she said on Wednesday. "We did not choose this, but Canada stands strong, and we will fight - one day at a time and as long as it takes to bring back stability and ensure the resilience and prosperity of our economy."

Rubio suggested that it would be in Canada's best interest to join the U.S. as its 51st state, a notion soundly rejected by Canadian leaders. But Rubio said discussions of Canada joining the U.S. will not be among the topics at the G7.

"We wouldn't have to worry about the border and fentanyl coming across because now we would be able to manage that," Rubio said. "(Trump has) made an argument that it's their interest to do so. Obviously, the Canadians don't agree, apparently, but, well, that's not what we're gonna discuss at the G7, and that's not what we're gonna be discussing in our trip here."

The U.S. government also imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, which impacts not just G7 nations but other countries as well. Rubio said that the tariffs were done to protect U.S. economic and national security interests.

"The president's made those decisions; he's explained why," he said. "It's not just against Canada. It's not just against Mexico. It's not just against G7 countries. He's imposed steel and aluminum tariffs now on virtually the entire world, and the reason why is not to punish those countries.

"It's because he has outlined the need to develop a domestic capability. If you don't have steel and aluminum, you can't build warships. You can't build airplanes. And you're not an industrial economy."