Republican Rep. defends position as Trump pushes for primary challenge

With Congress set to vote on a continuing resolution to keep the federal government open, President Donald Trump is calling for a Republican member of Congress to be voted out.

In a Truth Social post late Monday, President Trump said that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, "should be primaried" after the congressman said he would vote against the continuing resolution. With Republicans holding an ultra-slim margin in the House, only a handful of Republicans can break ranks in light of Democratic opposition.

RELATED STORY | Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labor secretary

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said party leaders would vote against the resolution.

But Massie claimed that Democrats offered enough votes to pass the resolution. He criticized the resolution for spending on "generally the same things Biden spent money on in his last 15 months in office."

Massie's opposition angered President Trump.

"I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Cheney before her historic, record-breaking fall loss! The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???" Trump wrote.

RELATED STORY | Congress scrambles to avoid a government shutdown

Massie also suggested he is not concerned about competition from within the party.

"Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me. Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance," he said in an X post.

Massie was first elected to the House in 2014 and has won reelection five times since. After winning the GOP nomination in 2024 with over 75% of the vote, he ran in the general election unopposed.

Massie was the only Republican in January to vote against electing Mike Johnson as speaker.