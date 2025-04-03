Read the full list of countries facing Trump's reciprocal tariffs

President Donald Trump's new tariffs affect nearly every country worldwide.

The 10% baseline tariffs will go into effect on April 5, while the higher reciprocal rates will take effect on April 9.

Here’s a closer look at the Trump administration’s list of what it says other countries charge the U.S. for imports — and what those countries will now have to pay the U.S. in reciprocal tariffs.

