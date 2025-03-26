Full transcript of Trump administration's Yemen attack plans released by The Atlantic

One day after numerous Trump administration officials insisted that attack plans discussed through the Signal app did not contain classified information, The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg published the full transcript of the exchange involving over a dozen high-ranking members of the Trump administration.

The exchange showed the exact timing of the attacks and what assets would be used.

On Monday, the Atlantic revealed that Goldberg was included in a group text that involved Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and numerous others.

The users discussed policy considerations regarding a strike on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. At one point, the account tied to Vance expressed hesitation about the strikes but ultimately stated he would "support the consensus of the team."

Knowing the attack was set for March 15 at around 1:45 p.m., Goldberg said he parked at a supermarket and checked X for reports of bombings in Yemen. "At about 1:55, I checked X and searched Yemen," he wrote. "Explosions were then being heard across Sanaa, the capital city."

The group text confirmed that officials congratulated each other following the attacks.

Despite what seemed to be highly sensitive attack plans, the Trump administration repeatedly insisted the information did not contain confidential information.

Central Intelligence Agency Director Tulsi Gabbard told members of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that no classified information was discussed.

President Donald Trump made the same assertion.

"There was no classified information, as I understand it. They used an app, if you want to call it an app, that a lot of people use, a lot of people in government use, a lot of people in the media use," he said.