Federal workers must report weekly tasks or face resignation, Elon Musk says

Federal workers received an email stating that they must reply with a list of their accomplishments from the previous week. Failure to do so could cost them their job, according to Elon Musk.

An email to a federal worker, seen by Scripps News, states, "Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager."

Scripps News An email to a federal worker asks them to reply with a list of what they've accomplished last week.

The email instructs workers not to include classified information, links, or attachments.

The deadline to reply is Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Elon Musk, who has been working with President Donald Trump to streamline the federal government, previewed the emails in a post on X on Saturday.

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," he said.

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management, not the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk was initially tasked with leading.

Scripps News is aware of at least one government agency that emailed employees guidance on how to reply to the message from OPM.

Before Saturday, the Trump administration had primarily targeted probationary employees — often newly hired individuals — likely because it has more legal authority to terminate them.

Scripps News reached out to the White House and OPM for comment, but they had not responded by the time of publication.