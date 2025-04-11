Caine's appointment to Joint Chiefs marks unusual choice in military leadership

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine will be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after a Senate confirmation vote early this morning. The vote was 60-25.

The late hour of the vote was due to delay tactics from Senate Democrats, who are still upset over the firing of former Chairman C.Q. Brown earlier this year. However, some Democrats supported Caine's nomination, with 15 voting to confirm him.

Caine is an unusual choice because he is retired and not yet a four-star general. He is the first person to be appointed to the role who did not enter as a four-star general. He is also the first person to come out of retirement to serve.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supported Caine's nomination.

"General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him," he said.

Prior to his appointment to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Caine was the associate director for military affairs of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2021 to 2024. Prior to that, he was a special assistant to the chief of the National Guard.

Caine replaces Brown, who was fired by President Donald Trump in February.

"The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the principal military adviser to the President," the Pentagon says. "He may seek the advice of and consult with the other JCS members and combatant commanders. When he presents his advice, he presents the range of advice and opinions he has received, along with any individual comments of the other JCS members."

Caine is the 22nd person to serve in the role.