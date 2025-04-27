Poll: Trump has lowest 100-day approval rating of any president in 8 decades

As President Donald Trump closes in on the first 100 days of his presidency, it appears more Americans are losing faith in his administration's leadership.

According to a recent ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos poll, just 39% of respondents said they approve of how President Trump is handling his job, the lowest approval rating of any president in the last 80 years.

President Trump does, however, still outpace Democratic lawmakers in terms of who Americans trust to handle the country's most important issues, with 69% of poll respondents saying the Democratic Party is "out of touch," compared to 64% for the Republican Party.

The poll was conducted online between April 18-22, and sampled nearly 2,500 adults, with a nearly equivalent number of respondents in terms of political party affiliation.

The economy remains a major concern for Americans, with just 39% of poll respondents saying they approve of President Trump's handling of it, with even less (31%) approving of how volatile the stock market has been in recent weeks.

The markets have been tumultuous since President Trump instituted broad tariffs and backed off others, entering steep slides and bouncing back as trade policy evolves.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Dow Jones Inudstrial Average is on track for its worst April since 1932. Furthermore, recent data shows the markets are poised for the weakest first 100 days of a new presidency in nearly a century.

The economic strain is not confined to Wall Street; it extends to Main Street as well. A Gallup poll reveals that 53% of Americans believe their personal financial situations are worsening, marking a record high and the first time since 2001 that a majority have expressed such concerns.

However, Americans' perception of President Trump in his first 100 days in office aren't all bad. According to the ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos poll, 94% of respondents who voted for him in November maintain it was the right decision, with just 6% saying they regret their decision.