Virginia representative distances herself after agreeing with radio host’s offensive comment about Jeffries

A Republican congresswoman from Virginia is defending herself amid calls for her to resign after she agreed with a radio host’s remark referring to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ “cotton-picking hands.”

The comment was made during Rep. Jen Kiggans’ appearance on “Richmond’s Morning News” on Monday to talk about her state’s redistricting fight. During the interview, radio host Rich Herrera said Jeffries, who is Black, should “get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.”

“That’s right,” Kiggans said in response. “Ditto.”

Later Monday, Kiggans, in a post on X, said she doesn’t “condone” Herrera’s language but described the backlash as a “lie and distortion” from Democrats.

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“This is precisely what’s wrong with Democrats. Every lie and distortion is intended to distract from getting their hats handed to them and the Virginia Supreme Court’s clear message: stop trying to rig our elections,” Kiggans said.

She continued, “The radio host should not have used that language and I do not -and did not - condone it. It was obvious to anyone listening that I was agreeing Hakeem Jefferies (sic) should stay out of Virginia.”

Merriam-Webster notes that the term is “widely considered offensive” as it calls back to work enslaved Black people were forced to do in cotton fields.

A spokesperson for Jeffries said in a statement that Kiggans had “tripled down” on the “vile, racist and dehumanizing comments” from Herrera.

“It was a stunning failure of judgment and leadership for a so-called moderate Member of Congress representing a large, vibrant African American community in Virginia,” said Christie Stephenson.

Jeffries made history in 2023 as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.

CNN has reached out to Kiggans’ office as well as to Herrera.

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The redistricting fight in the state continued Monday after Virginia Democrats asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a congressional map that voters approved in a referendum. Last week, the state’s Supreme Court voided the map, which would have helped Democrats win up to four additional House seats in this year’s midterm elections.

Kiggans’ radio show comments drew swift criticism from Democrats, including some who called on her to resign.

Rep. Katherine Clark, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said Kiggans “should immediately apologize and resign.” Jeffries reposted Clark’s post.

Similarly, Rep. Pete Aguilar, who is also part of House Democratic leadership, said, “This racist rhetoric is absolutely disqualifying from a Member of Congress. Rep. Kiggans must apologize then get the hell out of the House.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Yvette Clarke, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, responded directly to Kiggans’ post defending herself, saying, “No matter what you say now, the fact is that you did not say a thing then — and that is precisely what’s wrong with Republicans!”

Jeffries “deserves an apology, and the people of Virginia deserve better than bigots and their enablers,” Clarke added.

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