'Please remember us:' Business owners say FEMA ending aid in NC will have long-term impacts

Last week, the Trump administration denied North Carolina's request for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend its full reimbursement of Hurricane Helene recovery funds.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said he received a letter from FEMA on Friday denying the request for a 180-day extension.

"The need in western North Carolina remains immense — people need debris removed, homes rebuilt, and roads restored," Gov. Stein wrote in a statement. "Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done."

Stein urged President Donald Trump to reconsider FEMA's "bad decision," adding that even a 90-day extension would help.

At the end of January, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited some of the areas hit hardest by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, including the community of Swannanoa.

During the visit, President Trump said they would not be forgotten, and also proposed eliminating FEMA to give states federal funds for disaster relief directly.

But for people like Mark and Jacqueline Oliver, it does feel like the federal government is forgetting them.

“I mean he came and gave a talk, our president, and said he was going to help us and then to pull it out underneath us is disheartening," said Mark, standing in the remnants of their building. "It’s tragic because, you know, Asheville is a beautiful place with a lot of different topography, a lot of interesting, wonderful businesses that made us unique and homes were along the river and a lot of citizens are going to be deeply affected by this."

Mark and Jacqueline own Foundation Woodworks, a wood art gallery and woodworking studio in Asheville's River Arts District.

It's been nearly seven months since 18 feet of water swept through their business during Hurricane Helene, and now their woodworkers are set up in a tent.

The Olivers said FEMA's denial of the state's reimbursement request will have a long-term impact on recovery efforts. There are some people who still can't reach their damaged homes because the infrastructure in the mountainous region has been decimated.

"It needs to be a collaboration at the state and federal level," said Jacqueline. "I think that’s the confusion we have. We're all working together. We're all Americans here. We want each other to thrive.”

Jacqueline added, "Please remember us."